China's Didi ride-hailing service jumps in Wall Street debut

BEIJING (AP) — Didi Global Inc., a Chinese ride-hailing service, jumped 16% Wednesday shortly after making its U.S. stock market debut.

The stock opened at $16.65 on the New York Stock Exchange. The Beijing-headquartered company's initial public offering of 288 million shares was priced at $14 a share. The company said it aimed to spend 30% on technology development, another 30% to expand outside China and 20% on new products.

Didi's U.S. market debut comes a day after the company said it lost $5.5 billion over the past three years, though the company also touted its global reach and investments in developing electric and self-driving cars. Didi operates in 16 countries, though almost 90% of the 493 million customers who used the service at least once in the past year are in China.

The company founded in 2012 by Will Wei Cheng, a veteran of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, says it aims to become the “world’s largest one-stop transportation platform” and operator of vehicle networks.

“We aspire to become a truly global technology company,” said Cheng and president Jean Qing Liu in the prospectus. Liu is a former Goldman Sachs managing director and the daughter of Liu Chuanzhi, founder of computer maker Lenovo Group.