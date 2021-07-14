China's economic growth slows to still-robust 7.9%

China led the rebound from the coronavirus after the ruling Communist Party declared the disease under control last March and allowed most commercial activity to return to normal.

Manufacturing, auto sales and consumer spending have recovered to above pre-pandemic levels. Exporters benefited from the relatively early reopening while China's foreign competitors still were hampered by anti-disease controls.

The International Monetary Fund and private sector forecasters expect economic growth this year of about 8% but say that should decline next year. The government is in the midst of a marathon effort to steer China to slower, more sustainable growth based on domestic consumption instead of exports and investment.

China's economy shrank by 6.8% in last year's first quarter, the worst performance since at least the mid-1960s. Activity started to recover in the second quarter, when the economy expanded by 3.2% over a year earlier. That accelerated to 4.9% in the third quarter and 6.5% in the final three months of the year. For the full year, growth was 2.3%, while the U.S., European and Japanese economies contracted.