Chinese city on Myanmar border locked down in new outbreak

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities locked down a Chinese city bordering Myanmar on Wednesday, shutting most businesses and requiring residents to stay at home as a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 expanded.

Another 15 cases were found in Ruili in the last 24 hours, on top of six in the previous two days, health authorities in southwestern Yunnan province said.

The lockdown shut down all businesses and public institutions except hospitals, pharmacies and essential shops like grocery stores, according to a notice posted online. It affects the urban part of Ruili, which like most Chinese cities includes surrounding rural areas in its jurisdiction.

Authorities had earlier banned unnecessary travel in and out of the city on Monday, after the first cases were reported.

The latest cases were discovered during mass testing. They included both Chinese and Myanmar nationals in the city, which has an active cross-border trade. Authorities said they would step up border controls.

Myanmar had reported 3,602 new cases in last 24 hours, state media said Wednesday.