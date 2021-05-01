Chinese tourists to take 18 million rail trips on May Day

On Saturday morning, Beijing South Railway Station, one of the busiest stations in the Chinese capital, was packed with passengers leaving for vacation. Tickets for the Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway, one of the main routes that the railway station operates, were all sold out on the first day of the Labor Day holiday, a digital screen at the railway station showed.

Large groups of tourists were also enjoying themselves at the various attractions in Beijing, including at the city’s famed Qianmen Street, known for its local food and buildings with traditional-style architecture.

“It’s very bustling here. The pandemic in foreign countries is very severe, but here in China we are not affected at all,” said Guo Jieping, who was visiting Beijing from Shanxi Province.

She added that she had already been vaccinated and was therefore not worried about traveling. Mass vaccinations in China, where over 240 million doses of the vaccine have been administered, have also boosted confidence about travel.

China in recent weeks reported almost no cases of locally-transmitted infections, in stark contrast with the rest of the world where many major countries are still grappling with the pandemic.