Chinese university plan causes security concerns in Hungary

“They want to bring in a university, which is indeed a serious university on the international level, but its charter requires that it represent the worldview of the Chinese Communist Party,” said Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony, who opposes the plan. “We see very serious national security risks in this investment.”

Government documents obtained in April by Hungarian investigative journalism center Direkt36 show that pretax construction costs for the 64-acre (nearly 26-hectare) campus are estimated at $1.8 billion, more than Hungary spent on its entire higher education system in 2019.

The state plans to finance around 20% of the project from its central budget, and the rest through a $1.5 billion loan from a Chinese bank. According to the documents, construction will be carried out using mostly Chinese materials and labor.

“The Chinese are doing everything, while we’re doing only one thing: paying,” Karacsony said. "Any prestigious university in the world would open a campus here if the Hungarian taxpayers paid for everything.”

Hungary’s government, which engages in frequent battles with the EU, has pursued an economic strategy its calls “Eastern Opening,” which favors increased diplomatic cooperation and trade with countries like China, Russia, Turkey and others in Central Asia.