Citizens in Myanmar protest coup with noise barrage

Win Htein heavily criticized the generals for the impact he said the coup would have on efforts to protect people’s lives.

“These people, they are super crazy to do this. They are not courageous,” he said. “The virus still remains and the people are struggling a lot. Their only priority is power and their personal desire." As a result, he said, "vaccines will be delayed, the economy will go down and there will be pressure from other countries.”

The takeover presents a test for the international community. U.S. President Joe Biden called the military’s actions “a direct assault on the country’s transition to democracy and the rule of law” and threatened new sanctions. The U.N. Security Council was expected to meet later Tuesday about the military’s actions.

Suu Kyi’s party released a statement Tuesday calling for the military to honor the results of the election and release all of those detained — as have the leaders of many other countries.

“The commander in chief seizing the power of the nation is against the constitution and it also neglects the sovereign power of people,” the party said.