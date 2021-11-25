 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 14, dozens missing

  • Updated
  • 0

MOSCOW (AP) — At least 14 people died in a fire at a coal mine in Russia’s Siberia on Thursday that also left 35 others missing and feared dead.

Authorities said 11 miners were found dead and three rescuers also died later while searching for others who were trapped at a remote section of the mine. Regional officials declared three days of mourning for the victims.

Kemerovo Governor Sergei Tsivilyov said 35 miners remained missing, and their exact location was unknown.

Efforts to rescue those trapped in the mine about 250 meters (820 feet) undeground were halted on Thursday afternoon because of an explosion threat, and rescuers were rushed out of the mine.

The Interfax news agency reported that miners have oxygen supplies normally lasting for six hours that could be stretched for a few more hours but would have expired by late hours Thursday anyway,

Nearly 50 other miners were injured.

A total of 285 people were in the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia when the fire erupted and smoke quickly filled the mine through the ventilation system.

Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the fire on charges of violating safety regulations that led to deaths.

People are also reading…

President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to the families of the killed miners and ordered the government to offer all necessary assistance to those who were injured.

Speaking at a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, Putin noted that there is a danger to the life of the rescuers and voiced hope that they will manage to save as many people as possible.

In 2016, 36 miners were killed in a series of methane explosions in a coal mine in Russia's far north. In the wake of the incident, authorities analyzed the safety of the country's 58 coal mines and declared 20 of them, or 34%, potentially unsafe.

The Listvyazhnaya mine wasn't among them at the time, according to media reports.

Russia’s state technology and ecology watchdog, Rostekhnadzor, inspected the mine in April and registered 139 violations, including breaching fire safety regulations.

Another inspection of the mine was conducted Friday, but its conclusions weren't immediately reported.

———

Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Saudi critic's fiancee urges Justin Bieber to cancel F1 show

Saudi critic's fiancee urges Justin Bieber to cancel F1 show

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pop star Justin Bieber is facing growing calls to cancel his concert in Saudi Arabia next month as the fiancee of slain Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi joined a chorus of voices on Sunday urging him not to perform at the kingdom's Formula One race.

Olympic officials: Chinese tennis star Peng says she is safe

Olympic officials: Chinese tennis star Peng says she is safe

BEIJING (AP) — Missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai told Olympic officials in a video call from Beijing that she was safe and well, the International Olympic Committee said Sunday after Peng reappeared in public at a youth tournament in Beijing, according to photos released by the organizer.

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

BEIJING (AP) — An employee of Chinese state TV has posted photos of missing tennis star Peng Shuai online in a new effort to dispel concern about her disappearance after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault.

Furor over Miss South Africa appearing in pageant in Israel

Furor over Miss South Africa appearing in pageant in Israel

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Controversy is swirling around the Miss South Africa beauty pageant, as the government has withdrawn its support for the event because of its plans to participate in the Miss Universe 2021 contest which is to be held in Israel in December.

IOC call with Chinese tennis star Peng raises more questions

IOC call with Chinese tennis star Peng raises more questions

A video call between the head of the International Olympic Committee and Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, whose nearly three-week disappearance from public view sparked an outcry, was meant to reassure the world that she was safe — but instead has raised more questions.

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID-19 Cases Are Quickly Rising in Children

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News