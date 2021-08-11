 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Germany to provide $35 billion in aid for flood-hit regions
0 Comments
AP

Germany to provide $35 billion in aid for flood-hit regions

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — The German government agreed Tuesday to provide 30 billion euros ($35 billion) to help rebuild regions hit by devastating floods last month.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of Germany's 16 states approved the state flood aid package, which still needs parliament's endorsement.

“This is significantly more than we had for previous floods,” Merkel told reporters in Berlin.

More than 180 people died in Germany and hundreds more were injured in the July 14-15 floods, which also claimed lives in neighboring Belgium. Heavy rainfall turned small streams into raging torrents, sweeping away houses, bridges and cars.

A United Nations science panel released a report this week predicting that such extreme weather events will become more frequent as the planet heats up further.

The cost of the German aid package — agreed just weeks before the country's national election on Sept. 26 — will be shared more or less evenly by the federal government and states, with the latter's payments spread over 30 years.

The two sides also agreed to establish a nationwide siren network and introduce a system that will allow authorities to send push messages to people's cellphones to warn them of possible disasters. Prosecutors are investigating whether officials failed to adequately alert residents on the night of the floods.

The government will also examine the possibility of introducing a compulsory insurance for floods and other weather-related damages.

———

This story has been corrected to give the right amount of aid provided by the German government to rebuild flood-hit areas. It is 30 billion euros, not 58 billion euros.

———

Follow AP's coverage of climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate OKs Dems' $3.5T budget in latest Biden win

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Ban on 'Soul Cap' spotlights lack of diversity in swimming
World

Ban on 'Soul Cap' spotlights lack of diversity in swimming

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Alice Dearing has an afro, a voluminous puff nearly impossible to protect in most swimming caps. Her hair shrinks if it gets wet. And the chlorine? The chemicals in a pool can cause severe damage that requires substantial time and money to treat.

Saudi oil giant Aramco sees half-year earnings climb to $47B
World

Saudi oil giant Aramco sees half-year earnings climb to $47B

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia's oil-producing company, Aramco, announced Sunday a net income of around $47 billion for the first half of the year, double what it earned over the same period last year when the coronavirus grounded travel and pummeled global demand for oil.

+8
Italy: COVID 'Green Pass' needed for museums, indoor dining
World

Italy: COVID 'Green Pass' needed for museums, indoor dining

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Pompeii's archaeological park is offering free swab tests, the Vatican Museums posted refund instructions and tourists whipped out smart phones to show QR codes along with admission tickets Friday as a new COVID-19 certification rule took effect in Italy as part of the government's plan to rein in a summer surge in infections.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News