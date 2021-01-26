COVID-19 variant brings new dimension to Europe's pandemic

Last week, the Dutch government went a step further and introduced a 9 p.m.-to-4:30 a.m. curfew as well as limiting the number of guests people can have at home to one per day.

The discovery of the new variant has prompted other EU countries to stiffen their lockdown measures. Belgium has banned all nonessential travel for residents until March, and France may soon begin a third lockdown if its 12-hour daily curfew doesn’t slow the spread of new infections.

Other mutated versions of the virus have surfaced in Brazil and South Africa.

The British variant will probably become the dominant source of infection in the United States by March, experts say. It has so far been reported in more than 20 states.

The U.S. government’s top infectious-disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says scientists are readying an upgrade for COVID-19 vaccines that will address the British and South African variants.

Moderna, the maker of one of the two vaccines being used in the U.S., says it is beginning to test a possible booster dose against the South African version — a variant Fauci said was “even more ominous” than the British one.