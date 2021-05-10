 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-vaccine maker BioNTech reports $1.37B profit in Q1
0 comments
AP

COVID-vaccine maker BioNTech reports $1.37B profit in Q1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — German pharmaceutical company BioNTech reported a net profit of 1.13 billion euros ($1.37 billion) in the first quarter of this year on the back of strong revenues from its coronavirus vaccine.

The company's estimated revenues surged to over 2 billion euros for the period from January to March, compared with just 28 million euros in the same period last year.

BioNTech developed the first widely used vaccine against COVID-19 together with U.S. partner Pfizer, which holds the market and distribution rights in much of the world.

The Mainz-based company said its revenues included over 1.75 billion in gross profits from vaccine sales in Pfizer's territories, and almost 200 million from sales to customers in its region.

BioNTech shares rose by more than 8% to $198.55 in pre-market trading on Nasdaq Monday.

The results are a significant turnaround for the company, which made a net loss of 53 million euros in the first quarter of 2020.

Early last year as the pandemic began, BioNTech pivoted from researching treatments for cancer to developing a vaccine against COVID-19. Like its rival Moderna, the company's vaccine uses mRNA technology to prime the body's immune system to attack the virus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Evers Appointees Gain Majority on Host of Boards

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Vatican conference features Fauci, Francis — and Aerosmith
World

Vatican conference features Fauci, Francis — and Aerosmith

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — The CEOs of vaccine-makers Pfizer and Moderna joined cardinals, academics and the lead guitarist of Aerosmith in opening a unique Vatican conference on COVID-19, other global health threats and how science, solidarity and spirituality can address them.

+9
Street parties celebrate end of Spain's state of emergency
World

Street parties celebrate end of Spain's state of emergency

  • Updated

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Impromptu street celebrations erupted across Spain as the clock struck midnight on Saturday, when a six-month-long national state of emergency to contain the spread of coronavirus ended and many nighttime curfews were lifted.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News