Cuba opens door to more private business, but red tape looms

Experts and businessmen had asked for the laws for more than five years. They were published in the midst of a crisis with an 11% drop in GDP in 2020, a shortage of basic goods and a growth of the black market. Social tension reached such a point that in July there were unusual and massive protest demonstrations on the island.

Now that they have laws, entrepreneurs have begun to evaluate their impact. The AP spoke with more than a dozen of them and some chose not to give their names to fully analyze their concerns.

One of the questions among those who have established businesses, for example, is how the capital or machinery will be certified, since many were acquired irregularly or rescued from abandoned state workshops.

Many wonder how the credit system in Cuban pesos will operate if raw materials are acquired in dollars, or how goods such as vehicles that the state does not offer or allow to bring from abroad will be obtained, or whether employees will be able to have unions.

One aspect that causes concern is that the law allows for Cuban citizens and permanent residents in the country to open limited liability companies, or LLCs. But it excludes emigrants who in many cases are the true owners of enterprises that are already operating, or owners of the capital necessary to form an SME.