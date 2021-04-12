Czechs start to ease lockdown, youngest kids back to schools

“Obviously, the fact that we had no visitors meant a change of environment for the animals,” Prague zoo director Miroslav Bobek said. “They needed to get used to the fact that the visitors aren’t here. But now obviously they will have to get used to the visitors again.”

Despite a decline in new cases of COVID-19, the Czech Republic still has the fourth highest infection rate per capital in the European Union, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

At the last minute, Health Minister Petr Arenberger cancelled an original plan to allow up to 20 people to gather outdoors, and 10 to gather indoors.

An advisory group of scientists at the Health Ministry has strongly opposed that, saying it poses a risk.

“To limit gathering is one of the most effective measures to limit the pandemic,” said Jan Kulveit, a member of the group.

If the government approves it later Monday, only two people will be allowed to gather, indoors or outdoors.

The nation of 10.7 million has had 1.58 million confirmed cases with over 27,918 deaths. That leaves it with the highest number of cumulative deaths (259.7) per 100,000 people in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.