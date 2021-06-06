Data recovered as ship with chemicals sinking off Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Experts recovered the data recorder of a fire-ravaged ship carrying chemicals that is slowly sinking off Sri Lanka’s capital, as salvage crews stood by to head off a possible environmental disaster, officials said Sunday.

The Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl started sinking Wednesday, a day after authorities extinguished a fire that raged on the vessel for 12 days. Efforts to tow the ship into deeper waters away from the port in Colombo had failed after the ship’s stern became submerged and rested on the seabed.

Sri Lanka Ports Authority said experts together with the navy on Saturday recovered the ship’s voyage data recorder, or VDR, commonly known as the black box.

The authority said on its website that the VDR, which contains vital information related to the operation of the vessel, would be handed over to local law enforcement agencies investigating the fire.

Both the authority and the ship’s operator said the vessel's aft portion remains on the seabed at a depth of about 21 meters (70 feet), and the forward section continues to settle down slowly.

Operator X-Press Feeders said salvors remain on the scene to deal with any possible spills. It has apologized for the disaster.