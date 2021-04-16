Day workers leaving India's Mumbai as virus dries up jobs

Health workers wait to screen passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj train Terminus in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The teeming metropolis of Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, the Indian state worst hit by the pandemic, face stricter restrictions for 15 days starting Wednesday in an effort to stem the surge of coronavirus infections.
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, India, Friday, April 16, 2021. Migrant workers are swarming rail stations in India's financial capital Mumbai to go to their home villages as virus-control measures dry up work in the hard-hit region. The government of Maharashtra state imposed lockdown-like curbs on Wednesday for 15 days to check the spread of the virus. It closed most industries, businesses and public places and limited the movement of people, but didn’t stop the bus, train and air services. An exodus ensued, with panicked day laborers hauling backpacks onto overcrowded trains leaving Mumbai, travel that raises fears of infections spreading in rural areas.
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man to test for COVID-19 at a hospital in Hyderabad, India, Friday, April 16, 2021. India reported more than 200,000 new coronavirus cases Thursday, skyrocketing past 14 million overall as an intensifying outbreak puts a grim weight on its fragile health care system.
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man to test for COVID-19 at a hospital in Hyderabad, India, Friday, April 16, 2021. India reported more than 200,000 new coronavirus cases Thursday, skyrocketing past 14 million overall as an intensifying outbreak puts a grim weight on its fragile health care system.
By RAJANISH KAKADE
Associated Press
MUMBAI, India (AP) — Migrant workers are piling into rail stations in India's financial capital Mumbai to head back to their home villages now that virus-control measures have dried up work in the hard-hit region.
“What do I do now?" asked Ramzan Ali, who'd been earning up to 500 rupees ($7) per day as a laborer but has been out of work for two weeks.
He arrived at Kurla railroad station on Friday morning and joined a long line to buy a ticket to board a train for Balrampur, his village in northern Uttar Pradesh state. Ali, 47, hopes to find some work in the village to feed his wife and four children.
The government of Maharashtra state, home to Mumbai, imposed lockdown-like curbs on Wednesday for 15 days to check the spread of the virus. It closed most industries, businesses and public places and limited the movement of people, but didn’t stop bus, train and air services.
An exodus ensued, with panicked day laborers hauling backpacks onto overcrowded trains leaving Mumbai. The migration is raising fears of the virus spreading in rural areas.
Maharashtra has been the center of the nation's recent record surge in new infections. On Friday, India recorded another high of 217,353 new cases in the past 24 hours, pushing its total since the pandemic began past 14.2 million. The Health Ministry also reported 1,185 fatalities in the past 24 hours, raising deaths to 174,308.