 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deadliest virus month piles strain on Portugal's government
0 comments
AP

Deadliest virus month piles strain on Portugal's government

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The pressure appears to be getting to Portugal’s government after almost two weeks at the top of the world rankings of daily new COVID-19 cases and deaths by size of population.

Recent flubs include mixed government messages on mask types and online teaching, regular pandemic news conferences discontinued without explanation, scant official information on what foreign help is coming and scandals over queue-jumping for vaccines. Then there's the recent disarray in parliament over which lawmakers will get the jab early, as well as a health chief’s sharp retort that finding fault with government pandemic planning is “criminal.”

Those episodes have combined to put the Portuguese government politically on the ropes in recent days, just as the country takes stock of last month’s devastating pandemic surge.

In January, Portugal recorded more than 5,000 death — close to half of its official pandemic total so far. Over the month, hospitalizations grew by 136% and patients in intenstive care units by 78%, pushing the public health system close to collapse.

Hopes rose Tuesday that the surge's peak may have passed, as the number of new daily cases fell for a fourth straight day. The 5,540 cases were roughly half the number reported on Tuesday last week. The intense pressure on Portuguese hospitals is unlikely to ease soon, however, because of a time-lag between new cases and hospitalizations.

Amid criticism that it has been caught flat-footed, the government has accepted help from Germany. On Wednesday, 26 German army medics, including eight doctors, nursing staff and a hygiene team along with medical equipment, are due in Lisbon to help out at hospitals.

But the Portuguese public found out about that from a detailed statement by German authorities. The Portuguese government was less than forthcoming about German help, only briefly confirming the news several hours later.

Requiring foreign help is a sensitive political issue for Portugal, recalling a 78-billion-euro ($94 billion) international bailout the country needed in 2011 amid Europe’s financial crisis. That was viewed as a national embarrassment.

The Socialist government is already smarting from accusations it was slow to react in the January surge. A fast-spreading variant first identified in southeast England in December quickly spread in Portugal in the wake of a four-day easing of restrictions over Christmas, but U.K. flights were banned only on Jan. 23.

Authorities, meanwhile, have vowed to crack down on cases of alleged queue-jumping for vaccines, with almost a dozen cases involving low-level regional officials under official investigation. In the latest case Tuesday, the mother of the head of a social care institution in northern Portugal, and the institution’s seamstress, received the inoculation last month under allegedly questionable circumstances.

Vaccines have so far been given only to residents and staff of elderly care homes where there is no outbreak, frontline health workers and security forces. The health ministry says 70,000 people have received both doses of the vaccine and 270,000 have had the first dose.

From Wednesday, the vaccination program is being expanded to some 900,000 people who are more than 80 years old or are over 50 with underlying health problems.

Health Minister Marta Temido says Portugal ranks seventh in the European Union for the number of people vaccinated in relation to population.

Temido admitted last week that the current level of stress on the public health system “was never even imaginable in hospitals’ disaster preparedness.”

But she told public broadcaster RTP that questioning whether the government was guilty of poor planning is “criminal for those people who each day, across (government) services, makes a huge effort to get things ready.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Wrangle over valuable art uncovered in Cypriot ghost town
World

Wrangle over valuable art uncovered in Cypriot ghost town

  • Updated

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The abstract figures of naked women gyrating to the rhythms of a five-piece band had shocked many people almost 60 years ago as they eyed the artwork for the first time on the walls of a popular restaurant-nightclub in Cyprus.

+24
AP PHOTOS: Venice has people in masks but no Carnival fun
World

AP PHOTOS: Venice has people in masks but no Carnival fun

  • Updated

VENICE, Italy (AP) — In another year, masks would be a sign of the gaiety in Venice, an accessory worn for games and parties as big crowds parade about to show off their frivolous, fanciful costumes, especially ones with decorative face coverings.

+28
Correction: Myanmar story
World

Correction: Myanmar story

  • Updated

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — In Feb. 1 coverage of the military coup in Myanmar, The Associated Press erroneously reported that an announcement of the takeover linked the move in part on the government’s decision to allow the November 2020 election to proceed despite the coronavirus pandemic. While parties aligned with the military had previously sought an election delay due to the pandemic, the reason was not cited in the formal announcement of the takeover.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows police detaining protester amid Navalny hearing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News