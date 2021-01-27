Debate heats up over how countries tax Big Tech companies

The talks are about how to allocate part of a company's revenue to the country where its services are used, so that government there could benefit from the taxes.

The two-day meeting is to assess where things stand and no final decision is expected. OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria said in an opening speech that it was crucial to reach a deal by mid-2021.

“The important of reaching an agreement is increasing by the day," he said. Over 40 countries are considering or planning unilateral digital taxes, and “if they do, then there will be this retaliation, we will turn a tax tension into a trade tension, maybe into a trade war... when we need the opposite."

The pandemic has only put a sharper edge on the issue of digital taxation: The virus outbreak has accelerated digitalization through remote work and contactless activities, and in some cases led to strong profits for digital companies; meanwhile, government budgets have been put under strain through added spending and less tax revenue.

Said KMPG's Corwin: “A lot of the countries have said, we’re holding for the OECD to get to an agreement, but the combination of the politics on the ground of wanting to impose these taxes, as well as the fiscal demands of the financial fallout of the pandemic, is increasing the pressure for governments to act."