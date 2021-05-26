Defiant Belarus leader slams EU sanctions on plane diversion

“We acted in strict accordance with aviation safety rules,” he said, claiming the crew hesitated for about a quarter hour before following the Belarusian flight controllers' directions to land in Minsk. “It's the captain who makes a decision according to all instructions and rules, and we offered our help. The captain was thinking for 15 minutes and consulting the bosses and Vilnius airport staff.”

He said the crew hesitated for so long that Belarusian authorities no longer expected the crew to turn back to Minsk, since the plane was already near the Lithuanian border, but they did. The Belarusian MiG-29 was sent to help direct the Ryanair plane to land and facilitate communication in case of problems.

“They should have been thankful to us!” Lukashenko exclaimed. “We did everything to save people.”

But he also alleged that Pratasevich and his associates were working with foreign spy agencies to “organize a massacre and a bloody rebellion in Belarus.”

He also warned his other foes abroad that the authorities will go after them.

“We know your faces, and it's just a matter of time for you to be brought to account before the Belarusian people,” he said.