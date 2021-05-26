Democratic Replacement Press Release.pdf

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In landmark climate case, Dutch court orders Royal Dutch Shell to cut its carbon emissions.
After an all-night rescue operation in freezing temperatures involving more than 700 personnel, rescuers were able to confirm that 151 people were safe, out of a total of 172 participants.
Israel on Thursday announced a cease-fire in the bruising 11-day war against Hamas militants that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip.
The number of people to die from a cable car accident in northern Italy on Sunday is now 14, officials said.
Harry spoke of the loss of his mother during an interview with Oprah and said that as a child he was "so angry with what happened to her."
The report found that BBC journalist Martin Bashir had shown fake bank statements to Diana's brother Charles Spencer, which "deceived and induced him to arrange a meeting with Princess Diana."
BEIJING (AP) — Twenty-one people running a mountain ultramarathon have died in northwestern China after hail, freezing rain and gale-force winds hit the high-altitude race, state media reported Sunday.
Two Andean bears were spotted earlier this month at Peru's Machu Picchu, taking advantage of the tourist-free ruins by strolling around its slopes.
A lost city is resurfacing after being submerged beneath an Italian lake for over seven decades.
Next week's supermoon will be the closest moon to Earth in 2021, according to EarthSky.
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka halted passenger trains and buses for four days as authorities imposed a fresh travel ban across the country, in its latest efforts to curb the escalating number of COVID-19 infections and deaths.
