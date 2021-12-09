 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Denmark orders eateries to close early, bans large concerts

  • 0
Denmark orders eateries to close early, bans large concerts

FILE - People wait in front of La Boucherie on Vestergade in Copenhagen on the night between Thursday, Sept. 2 and Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Denmark's government has ordered nightclubs, bars and restaurants to close at midnight in an attempt to counter an uptick in COVID-19 cases it was announced on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said students up to the 10th grade must study remotely for the last few days before Christmas break and banned concerts where the audiences have more than 50 people standing.

 Olafur Steinar Gestsson

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's government has decided that students up to the 10th grade must study remotely for the last few days before Christmas break and ordered nightclubs, bars and restaurants to close at midnight as part of efforts to counter an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also banned concerts where audiences have more than 50 people standing and required restaurant patrons to wear face masks when they aren't seated. She recommended Wednesday that people work from home.

The measures take effect Friday and are set to last for four weeks. The virtual teaching starts on Dec. 15. In Denmark, schools go on Christmas break on Dec. 20.

Speaking of the omicron variant, Frederiksen said that it's expected that the omicron variant "will mean more infected, more sick and thus potentially more hospitalized patients.”

“Thus, the new variant also entails a significant risk of critically overloading the health service, and that is why we now have to do more,” Frederiksen said.

People are also reading…

Norway on Tuesday introduced a 10-person limit for gatherings at private homes, although the number will be increased to 20 on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. It also is capping attendance at public events without assigned seating at 50. In addition, the government says it’s advising people to work from home when possible and reintroducing a social distancing requirement for restaurants.

Neighboring Sweden also has recommended that employers give their workers the opportunity to work from home, and face masks are required on public transportation when crowding can’t be avoided.

———

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

———

This story has been corrected to show that Denmark’s prime minister is a woman, not a man.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

In major change, UAE workweek to be Monday through Friday

In major change, UAE workweek to be Monday through Friday

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates said Tuesday its official workweek will move to Monday to Friday, a significant change that brings the Islamic nation home to major financial institutions in line with Western schedules.

USSR's death blow was struck 30 years ago in a hunting lodge

USSR's death blow was struck 30 years ago in a hunting lodge

MOSCOW (AP) — When the leaders of the Soviet Union's three Slavic republics met at a secluded hunting lodge on Dec. 8, 1991, the fate of the vast country hung in the balance. With a stroke of their pens, they delivered a death blow to the USSR, triggering shockwaves that are still reverberating three decades later in the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

WHO says measures used against delta should work for omicron

WHO says measures used against delta should work for omicron

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Measures used to counter the delta variant should remain the foundation for fighting the coronavirus pandemic, even in the face of the new omicron version of the virus, World Health Organization officials said Friday, while acknowledging that the travel restrictions imposed by some countries may buy time.

Biden, Putin set video call Tuesday as Ukraine tensions grow

Biden, Putin set video call Tuesday as Ukraine tensions grow

MOSCOW (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will speak in a video call Tuesday, the White House and Kremlin said, as tensions between the United States and Russia escalate over a Russian troop buildup on the Ukrainian border that's seen as a sign of a potential invasion.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer says COVID booster protects against omicron

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News