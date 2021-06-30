Didi shares gain 1% after early jump in Wall Street debut

Early investors included Apple Inc., Japan’s Softbank, Alibaba and Chinese internet giants, Tencent Holding Ltd. and Baidu Inc.

Didi acquired rival Kuaidi in 2016 and Uber Technologies Inc.’s China operation the following year, ending a battle in which the American company said it was losing $1 billion a year.

China’s populous ride-hailing market has gone through abrupt changes as the ruling Communist Party tries to nurture development of technology while keeping control of promising industries.

Founded as a smartphone-based taxi-hailing service, it launched ride-hailing in 2014 and expanded abroad in 2018 by acquiring Brazil’s 99 Taxis and setting up operations in Mexico.

In 2015-16, regulators tightened control in what state media said was an effort to curb traffic congestion and prevent crime linked to ride-hailing services. Drivers were required to be residents of cities and towns where they worked and to be more closely supervised.

Didi has plowed money into development of self-driving, electric vehicles and other technology. The company launched an electric car last year with Chinese automaker BYD Auto, a unit of BYD Ltd.

Didi lost 15 billion yuan ($2.3 billion) in 2018, 9.7 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) in 2019 and 10.6 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) last year, according to its prospectus. It says Didi had $3 billion in cash as of Dec. 31.

