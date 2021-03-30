Donors pledge more than $6 billion to tackle Syria's crisis

“The situation for Syrians in their own country and neighboring countries is worse than it has been at any time really over the previous nine years" U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said. “There is less violence, but there is more suffering."

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas pledged 1.738 billion euros ($2 billion) on Germany’s behalf Tuesday, an amount he described as the country's largest pledge in the last four years.

“The Syrian tragedy must not last another ten years," he said. “Ending it begins by restoring hope."

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom cut its pledge to “at least" 205 million pounds ($281 million), compared to 300 million ($411.8 million) last year.

“Coming just weeks after the 10-year anniversary of the conflict, this decision is deeply concerning, especially given the high impact that British aid has had over the last ten years," said David Miliband, president of the International Rescue Committee aid group.

Calling for a political resolution of the conflict, Borrell said the future of Syria “belongs to none of the factions and to none of the outside powers. It’s for Syrians to shape, in Syrian-owned and Syrian-led negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations."