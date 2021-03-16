Dutch parties make last push for votes in general election

“None of your ideas is a solution,” she said. “You have been around for 20 years, Mr. Wilders. You have contributed nothing to the economy or the future of the Netherlands and the Netherlands has not become any safer.”

Interior Minister Kajsa Ollongren on Tuesday told municipalities that are responsible for counting votes to amend the way they deal with postal votes after reports emerged Monday of what her ministry called “procedural mistakes" with postal votes.

“If people have made this mistake by accident but had the intention, of course, to vote, then it is not fair” if their votes aren't counted, Ollongren told reporters in The Hague.

The increased use of postal voting for people age 70 and over is among measures intended to make the election safe amid stubbornly high coronavirus infection rates in the Netherlands, a nation of just over 17 million where more than 16,000 people are confirmed to have died of COVID-19.

Voting has been spread out over three days, starting Monday, with the first two days intended to allow people who are considered more vulnerable to the virus to vote in polling stations that aren't as busy as on normal election days.

In Amsterdam, a drive-thru voting station was set up at a conference center for cars and bicycles.