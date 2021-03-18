Dutch PM Rutte's conservatives see 4th straight election win

The political left also looks likely to be out of power after parties lost seats or failed to gain ground after four years in opposition to Rutte's outgoing center-right coalition. The Green Left party, a big winner in the 2017 election, was forecast to lose half of its 14 seats.

The Dutch election, coming just months after Britain's Brexit divorce with the European Union came into full force, saw gains among pro-EU parties. D66 has long been a staunch defender of the 27-nation bloc and among new parties in the lower house was the pro-European party Volt, which was forecast to win three seats.

Voter Tim Logemann said he was disappointed in the result.

“I had hoped that the VVD would definitely lose some points,” he said. “I personally voted for one of the smaller parties that didn’t get any points at all, so that’s even more disappointing."

Kaag, who served as minister for foreign trade and development cooperation in Rutte’s last coalition, had campaigned as a viable alternative to Rutte as national leader in a country that has never had a female prime minister. Speaking to party lawmakers Thursday, she laid out her party's key themes.

“We want unity, renewal and sustainability," she said. “D66 must and will make that happen.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.