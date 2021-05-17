Emirates Air faced "tough year" as virus looms over travel

The United Arab Emirates, which is home to the city-state of Dubai, has been aggressive in inoculating its population of more than 9 million people against COVID-19. As a major transit point, however, the UAE remains on the U.K.’s “red list” and the U.S. “do not travel” list.

Al Maktoum said the carrier has been engaged in explaining to various countries the measures the UAE has taken to keep its population and visitors safe. He said Emirates is ready to return to its full schedule of routes once governments give it the green light.

“We have to remain optimistic that the world will open. No government will be able to sustain that forever,” he said, referring to lockdowns and border closures.

He expressed support for an electronic travel passport or certificate for passengers who've been vaccinated from the coronavirus, saying it should be something that is “easy and simple” and available on people's mobile phones. Emirates is experimenting with trials of the International Air Transport Association Travel Pass. The association says its mobile app aims to help passengers manage their travel in line with any government requirements for COVID-19 testing or vaccine information.