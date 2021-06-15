Emirates Air posts $5.5B loss as virus disrupts travel

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Middle East's largest airline, Emirates, announced on Tuesday a net loss of $5.5 billion over the past year as revenue fell by more than 66% due to global travel restrictions sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

It marks the first time in more than three decades that the Dubai-based airline's parent group has not churned out a profit, underscoring just how dramatic an impact COVID-19 has had on the aviation industry.

The Dubai-based airline said revenue had declined by $8.4 billion, even as operating costs decreased by 46%.

The airline said its total passenger and cargo capacity declined by 58% over the past year. Emirates had squeezed out profits of $288 million the previous year.

The airline carried just 6.6 million passengers last year, a staggering decline of nearly 90% from the previous year.

Emirates Group, which also operates dnata travel and ground services at airports, reported a total loss of $6 billion.

The long-haul carrier, which is state-owned, was thrown a $2 billion lifeline from Dubai’s government to stave off a liquidity crunch last year in a clear indication of how dire the situation had become for one of the world’s leading airlines.