England quarantine rules being relaxed to avoid shortages

The app, they say, is just doing its job and self-isolation remains a key weapon in the fight against the virus.

With daily infections predicted by the government to at least double to 100,000 this summer, the number of people being pinged will inevitably grow, potentially to more than 1 million a week.

“The best way to bring down the number of pings would be to bring down the number of infections and the idea that this is a problem with a faulty app which just needs to be binned is nonsense,” said Dr. Simon Clarke, associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading.

Still, many individuals and firms have taken matters in their own hands. There’s growing evidence pointing to people deleting the app, turning off Bluetooth when they go into areas, such as hospitals, where they could potentially come into close proximity with someone who may have COVID-19, or turning off the contact tracing function.

Amid the resurgence of the virus across the U.K., hundreds of thousands of people, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, are self-isolating for 10 days after being advised by the app that they have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.