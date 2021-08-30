Estonia's Parliament fails to elect president in first round

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonia’s Parliament on Monday failed to elect a new president to the Baltic country after lawmakers rejected the only candidate in the first round of voting Monday.

Alar Karis, director of the Estonian National Museum, received support from 63 lawmakers with 16 blank votes and the rest either absent or abstaining in the 101-seat Riigikogu legislature. He needed a two-thirds majority, or 68 votes, to be elected in the secret ballot.

The result means that further rounds of voting will be held on Tuesday.

The 63-year-old Karis, a former state auditor and university head, was the only candidate running in the election to succeed Kersti Kaljulaid, Estonia’s first female president. She couldn't seek another five-year term in office because she failed to obtain the support of 21 lawmakers to nominate her as a candidate.

“Tomorrow's another day," Karis told reporters immediately after election officials had announced the official results.