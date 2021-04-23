 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EU agency to issue more guidance on AstraZeneca's COVID shot
0 comments
AP

EU agency to issue more guidance on AstraZeneca's COVID shot

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
EU agency to issue more guidance on AstraZeneca's COVID shot

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 14, 2021 file photo, a box with vials of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 were taken out of a fridge for a few seconds during a vaccination campaign in Amsterdam, Netherlands, . The European Medicines Agency is expected to provide updated guidance Friday April 23, 2021, on how countries across Europe should use the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca.

 Peter Dejong

LONDON (AP) — The European Medicines Agency is expected to provide updated guidance Friday on how countries across Europe should use the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca.

Earlier this month, the Amsterdam-based drug regulator for the 27-nation European Union said there was a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clotting disorders, but that the benefits of getting the shots outweighed the risks.

The agency's experts have since been considering related issues, including whether people who received a first AstraZeneca dose should be offered a second shot, and if there are specific risk factors that might make some people more vulnerable to developing the unusual blood clots.

The EMA previously described the clots as “very rare” side effects and said the vaccine label's should be modified so doctors and patients are aware.

It’s still unclear how frequently the rare blood clots occur. According to data from the U.K., which has administered more AZ vaccine than any other country, there were 30 such cases among 18 million doses, as of late March.

Last month, more than a dozen countries, mostly in Europe, suspended their use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over the blood clot issue. Most restarted — some with age restrictions — after the EMA said countries should continue using the vaccine.

The agency this week identified a similar possible link between blood clots and the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson. As with the AstraZeneca product, the EMA recommended labeling changes but said the benefits of getting vaccinated outweighed the risks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spectators watch third crewed SpaceX launch

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mrs. Ireland named new Mrs. World after on-stage fracas
World

Mrs. Ireland named new Mrs. World after on-stage fracas

  • Updated

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Kate Schneider from Ireland has been named the new Mrs. World after the reigning titleholder resigned following an on-stage fracas in which she pulled the crown off the head of the winner of the Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant, organizers said.

+28
AP PHOTOS: Reflections on a royal funeral amid a pandemic
World

AP PHOTOS: Reflections on a royal funeral amid a pandemic

WINDSOR, England (AP) — As military bands played and a procession of royals escorted his coffin to the church, Prince Philip was laid to rest Saturday in a funeral ceremony that honored his lifetime of service to the U.K., the crown and his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II.

+10
Threats of expulsion as UEFA confronts Super League rebel 12
World

Threats of expulsion as UEFA confronts Super League rebel 12

  • Updated

MONTREUX, Switzerland (AP) — The deceptions, distrust and divisions in European soccer erupted in public on Monday between teams and even within the clubs breaking away to form a Super League that could leave them and their players outcasts in the global game.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News