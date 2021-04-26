EU chief felt 'hurt,' 'alone' at meeting with Turkish leader

“I felt hurt, and I felt alone, as a woman, and as a European. Because it is not about seating arrangements or protocol. This goes to the core of who we are. This goes to the values our union stands for, and this shows how far we still have to go before women are treated as equals, always and everywhere,” she said.

The apparent protocol gaffe at the Turkish presidential palace ignited a public uproar. Turkey insisted that the EU’s own protocol requests were applied but the European Council head of protocol said his team didn't have access, during their preparatory inspection, to the room where the incident happened.

Michel apologized Monday for the incident. He said he should have given up his seat but that he was concerned about sparking a broader diplomatic incident, especially given the poor state of relations between Turkey and the 27-nation bloc.

Von der Leyen said that fortunately cameras were present at the meeting and that the images made headlines around the world, but she said that many women aren't so lucky, and she noted the increase in violence against women and children during the coronavirus pandemic.