EU chief says vaccine maker AstraZeneca to supply 9 million more doses, begin delivery sooner after urgent talks
London went into lockdown in early January to combat the fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus.
A video of a baby giant panda clinging to a zookeeper's leg in South Korea has gone viral, with more than 4 million people viewing it on YouTube.
This stunning footage shows the moment a paramotor pilot had a close encounter with two colossal blue whales.
BOSTON — A Massachusetts congressman who has received both doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has tested positive for the virus.
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The abstract figures of naked women gyrating to the rhythms of a five-piece band had shocked many people almost 60 years ago as they eyed the artwork for the first time on the walls of a popular restaurant-nightclub in Cyprus.
A man was stopped at the Vienna airport as he tried to smuggle 74 chameleons from Africa. They were hidden in socks and empty ice cream boxes.
The Los Angeles Times reports that one of the largest vaccination sites in the nation temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese state media have stoked concerns about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, despite rigorous trials indicating it is safe. A government spokesperson has raised the unsubstantiated theory that the coronavirus could have emerged from a U.S. military lab, giving it more credence in China.
This dramatic drone footage shows the moment a paddle boarder saved four horses from drowning in a flooded field.
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union lashed out Monday at pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, accusing it of failing to guarantee delivery of coronavirus vaccines without valid explanation, and threatened to impose tight export controls within days on COVID-19 vaccines made in the bloc.