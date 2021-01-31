 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EU chief says vaccine maker AstraZeneca to supply 9 million more doses, begin delivery sooner after urgent talks
0 comments
AP

EU chief says vaccine maker AstraZeneca to supply 9 million more doses, begin delivery sooner after urgent talks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — EU chief says vaccine maker AstraZeneca to supply 9 million more doses, begin delivery sooner after urgent talks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Wrangle over valuable art uncovered in Cypriot ghost town
World

Wrangle over valuable art uncovered in Cypriot ghost town

  • Updated

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The abstract figures of naked women gyrating to the rhythms of a five-piece band had shocked many people almost 60 years ago as they eyed the artwork for the first time on the walls of a popular restaurant-nightclub in Cyprus.

+2
China pushes conspiracy theories on COVID origin, vaccines
National Politics

China pushes conspiracy theories on COVID origin, vaccines

  • Updated

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese state media have stoked concerns about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, despite rigorous trials indicating it is safe. A government spokesperson has raised the unsubstantiated theory that the coronavirus could have emerged from a U.S. military lab, giving it more credence in China.

+6
EU pressures AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines as promised
World

EU pressures AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines as promised

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union lashed out Monday at pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, accusing it of failing to guarantee delivery of coronavirus vaccines without valid explanation, and threatened to impose tight export controls within days on COVID-19 vaccines made in the bloc.

Watch Now: Related Video

Captain Sir Tom Moore in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News