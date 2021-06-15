EU court: Czechs want Poland fined for ignoring mine ban

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union's top court said Tuesday that the Czech Republic is pressing for Poland to be fined 5 million euros ($6 million) for every day it ignores the court’s order last month to immediately shut a lignite mine near the two countries' border.

The announcement by the European Court of Justice came as Poland is in talks with the Czech government to settle the years-long spat over the Turów mine out of court. A round of talks is expected Thursday in Prague and the request for the stiff fine will complicate the agenda.

Poland's leaders have been saying that the talks are going in the right direction.

The court said on Twitter that the Czechs have asked it to impose a daily €5 million penalty on Poland “for not having immediately ceased” lignite mining activities in the Turów mine.

Prague says the operation of the open-cast mine in the south-western tip of Poland, near the Czech and German borders, is draining water from Czech villages in the area and has sued Poland to the EU court.