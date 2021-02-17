EU hails deals to get more vaccine shots, tackle variants

As the British variant of the virus looks set to become dominant in the EU, the executive arm said it will spend at least 75 million euros to support genomic sequencing and develop specialized tests for new variants. Another 150 million euros will be allocated to research and data exchange.

“Our priority is to ensure that all Europeans have access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible,” von der Leyen said. “At the same time, new variants of the virus are emerging fast and we must adapt our response even faster.”

Germany's health minister said the virus variant first detected in Britain last year now accounts for more than a fifth of all positive tests in his country. The variant has increased from 6% of the cases to more than 22% in just two weeks.

“The share of infections with this virus variant roughly doubles each week," Health Minister Jens Spahn said. “We have to assume that the variant could soon become the dominant one here too.”

In Slovakia, which now has the highest rate of virus deaths per population in the world, authorities said the variant first identified in Britain was found in 74% of its positive samples in a test.