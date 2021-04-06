EU officials tell Turkey human rights are key to better ties

A top aide to Erdogan said the Turkish president reiterated Turkey’s demands for an update of a 2016 migration agreement, the renewal of Turkey’s customs union with the EU and the liberalizing of visa rules for Turkish travelers.

”(Erdogan) emphasized that the refugee problem should be handled with a sense of shared responsibility and (he) recalled the need for an urgent renewal of the migration agreement to guard against instability and a human crisis by a new refugee wave in the region,” Erdogan’s chief adviser, Ibrahim Kalin, said in a statement.

Kalin also said Erdogan told the top EU officials that “violence against women is a global problem and that the fight against any type of violence will continue with determination.”

Last month, the leaders of the EU's 27 nations tasked the bloc's executive commission with trying to build on the 2016 agreement that calls for Turkey to prevent refugees and migrants from trying to reach Europe. Under the agreement, the EU offered Ankara 6 billion euros ($7.1 billion) to help Syrian refugees, and other incentives.

The EU-Turkey deal massively reduced the number of asylum-seekers arriving on the Greek islands, which lie close to Turkey’s western coast.