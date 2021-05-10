EU: Pandemic measures to total about $5.85 trillion

Take note, however, “that we are not a federal state. And so we have to consider both member states and the EU level,” bringing the total to $4.8 trillion.

“So we are not used to mixing all the different interventions. But if we do this, we reach an amount which is not so different from the effort of the United States,” Gentiloni said.

Many major social affairs and economic policies are still run at a national level in the European Union, and stimulus measures for companies and the workforce also have a massive national input which is rarely visible in EU statistics.

Still the 750-billion euro “Next Generation EU” package stands out because it allows the bloc for the first time to raise money on the markets by itself. Much of the aid will be spent among the poorer and harder-hit member states.

EU Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said that if requests from member states proceeded as planned, the first disbursements to the member states on prefinancing could already be made in July. He added that the second tranches of financing could already be made before the end of the year.