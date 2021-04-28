EU report takes aim at Russia over vaccine fake news

The report, on virus-linked disinformation seen between December and April, said that Russian officials “also engage in antagonistic messaging, using disinformation to accuse the West and the EU of sabotaging the Russian vaccine.”

The EU's disinformation experts accused pro-Kremlin media outlets, including the official Sputnik V Twitter account, of trying to “undermine public trust” in the EMA and “cast doubt on its procedures and political impartiality.”

The plan, the report said, appeared to be “to undermine and fragment the common European approach of securing vaccine supplies.”

When the EMA announced that it was studying the Russian vaccine in early March, the agency said that while it couldn't predict how long the process would take, “it should take less time than normal to evaluate an eventual application because of the work done during the rolling review.”

The disinformation report said pro-Kremlin media is trying to spread allegations that the EMA is postponing the review.