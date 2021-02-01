EU seeks to boost credibility despite slow vaccine rollout

Overall though, the European Commission stood by its plans to check on exports produced on its territory and make sure they were syphoned off somewhere else if the EU contract with producers stipulated that they should be used in the EU. The World Health Organization criticized the new EU export rules as “not helpful.”

The EU was moved to take such measures because the rollout of vaccines to its 27 member states is lagging far behind nations such as Israel and the United Kingdom, and even its own delivery plans. The EU as an institution has a massive stake in the success of the rollout as a way of showing the importance of cooperation and countering those who say it is irrelevant.

Sandra Gallina, the general director in charge of health at the European Commission told legislators Monday that “we bought all the doses that were available in time (...). What we buy, is a dose delivered in a certain schedule in time. This is the whole issue, it is to have the companies delivering by the time that they have committed to deliver.”

Despite the repeated setbacks, the EU remains confident member states can achieve the commission’s goal that 70% of the adult population across the bloc will be vaccinated by the end of the summer. Gallina said the bloc expects to have received 400 million doses by the end of June.