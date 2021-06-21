EU slaps new sanctions on Belarus, targets its economy

The EU had already banned Belarus airline companies from flying over the bloc’s territory or using its airports.

Borrell said the ministers will also prepare a raft of economic sanctions for EU leaders to endorse at a summit on Thursday. “These are going to hurt, going to hurt the economy of Belarus heavily,” he said.

The measures are likely to include action against the export of potash – a common fertilizer ingredient – tobacco industry exports and petroleum products, among others.

“We will no longer just sanction individuals. We will now also impose sectoral sanctions -- meaning that we will now get to work on the economic areas that are of particular significance for Belarus and for the regime’s income,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

“We want to make very, very clear to Lukashenko that there is no going back," Maas said.

Maas said the 27 EU countries stand united on sanctions “We are really very, very determined not to budge, not just today -- nothing about this will change in the coming weeks and months,” he said.