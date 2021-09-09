Europe could see less stimulus, but it's not a taper - yet

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank may be getting ready to trim some of its pandemic support but is likely to reassure markets it is not yet setting a firm date to wind down its massive bond purchases as the delta variant casts a shadow over the coming winter.

The bank's 25-member governing council meets Thursday at the bank's skyscraper headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, as data show businesses strongly ramping up activity and retail foot traffic exceeding pre-pandemic levels. The 19 countries that use the euro bounced back from a double-dip recession in the second quarter with economic growth of 2.2% from the previous quarter.

Analysts say the ECB could use the flexibility built into its pandemic support by saying it will slow the pace of bond purchases under the 1.85 trillion euro ($2.2 trillion) support program. But they expect ECB head Christine Lagarde to be at pains to say it is not phasing out the purchases, and to caution that the economy still needs plenty of help as it heads into an uncertain winter with cases rising in several countries due to the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

The decision comes as central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve are looking ahead to how they will exit massive pandemic support efforts that have come alongside increased government spending across the developed world.