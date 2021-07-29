Europe on vacation, but vaccinations not taking a break

Mickael Bomard, from Le Plessis-Robinson in the Paris region, recently took his 15-year-old son Nolan to a squat building just meters (yards) from the gently lapping waves of the Mediterranean at Carry-le-Rouet, a popular holiday spot near the port city of Marseille.

“Given the measures that are being taken now and the obligations when school starts again in September, we have decided to get him vaccinated,” Bomard said.

The vaccination center is giving shots to about 200 people each day — vacationers and locals — says Agnes Gatto, a nurse who runs the facility.

In France, where resistance to the vaccine has been particularly stubborn, a new rule came into effect last week that forces those who want to visit public sites ranging from cinemas to casinos to the Eiffel Tower to get a pass that shows they are either fully vaccinated, have tested negative for the coronavirus or recovered from COVID-19. The measure will be extended to restaurants and cafes from next month. That's part of the reason more people are leaving the sand for a shot in the arm.