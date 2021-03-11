European Central Bank to step up pace of stimulus program

The rise in longer-term borrowing rates is regarded as a spillover from the U.S., where the economic recovery is expected to be faster. The eurozone is still in a double-dip recession and is seen by economists as not ready for rising rates. Output shrank 0.6% in the last three months of 2020 and probably declined again in the first quarter of this year, say economists.

The ECB bought 59.9 billion euros in February and 53 billion euros in January. The purchases ran as high as 120 billion in June 2020. The purchases will come out of the total of 1.85 trillion-euro set aside for the program; almost 1 trillion euros of that has yet to be used. The ECB says it will continue the purchases until at least the end of March 2022, and in any case until it judges that the pandemic crisis phase is over.

The central bank's move underlines how the eurozone is lagging behind other major economies in recovery. China was the only major economy to grow last year, and the U.S. is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels of output by the middle of this year.