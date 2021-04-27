European Parliament set to greenlight post-Brexit trade deal

In March, the U.K. government unilaterally extended until October a grace period for not conducting checks on goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K., a decision that led the EU to start legal action against its former member nation.

In an address to EU lawmakers ahead of Tuesday's ratification vote, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she shared their concerns on “unilateral actions taken by (the) United Kingdom" but noted some progress in the talks with British officials.

“In recent days and weeks, we have seen a new constructive dynamic, and we will continue to work closely with the U.K. to find constructive solutions that respect what was agreed,” she said.

Northern Ireland is part of the U.K. but remained part of the EU’s single market for goods after Brexit to avoid customs checks at the territory’s border with EU member Ireland. An open Irish border helped underpin the peace process that ended decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.

But tensions and violence have escalated in recent weeks, with unionists saying the arrangement the British government and the EU worked out has amounted to the creation of a border between the territory and the rest of the U.K.