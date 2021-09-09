Europe's central bank eases support, but it's not a taper

Thursday's decision arrives ahead of upcoming discussions among members of the bank’s 25-member governing council about how and when to phase out the program, which is slated to run until the bank deems the coronavirus crisis phase is over and in any case at least through March 2022. The U.S. Federal Reserve has already indicated it is moving toward scaling back its bond purchase stimulus by year end.

The eurozone economy emerged from recession in the second quarter with growth of 2.2% and a number of economic indicators show activity is picking up strongly. Europe’s recovery initially lagged those in the U.S. and China due in part to initial short supply of vaccines in early 2021. But Europe has since made progress and reached its goal of vaccinating 70% of the adult population, although there are wide differences among countries. Retail foot traffic has already returned to pre-pandemic levels, and indexes of business activity show a strong expansion after a double-dip recession at the end of last year and the beginning of this year.

While the current picture is brighter, the recovery faces hurdles from supplier bottlenecks like a semiconductor shortage that has clipped auto production, and also the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, sparking fears in some countries of a fourth wave could mean more trouble for the economy this winter.