Europe's central bank intensifies focus on climate change

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank has adopted a new approach to managing the economy that would tolerate transitory periods of consumer inflation moderately above its 2% goal — and take greater account of climate change in its forecasting and stimulus programs.

The changes announced Thursday for the 19 countries that use the euro are the first review of the bank's overall strategy since since 2003 and follows years in which inflation ran below the bank's goal for extended periods of time.

A key aspect is replacing the bank's previous inflation goal of “below but close to” 2% annual inflation. The new target is described as 2%, but “symmetric.” That means it would allow a "transitory period” of above-target inflation. In theory, that would allow the bank to maintain low interest rates and stimulus programs such as bond purchases with newly created money for a longer period of time.

The decision moves the ECB in the same direction as the U.S. Federal Reserve, which moved to average inflation targeting last year that could allow inflation moderately above 2% for some time. The ECB goal is not as aggressive as the Fed's, since it would “not actively aim to run inflation above target to make up for previous shortfall,” said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics.