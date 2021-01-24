 Skip to main content
Exit poll suggests the center-right incumbent candidate has won Portugal's presidential election
Exit poll suggests the center-right incumbent candidate has won Portugal's presidential election

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Exit poll suggests the center-right incumbent candidate has won Portugal's presidential election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

