Experts examine bottom of big ship that was stuck in Suez

When blame gets assigned, it will likely lead to years of litigation to recoup the costs of repairing the ship, fixing the canal and reimbursing those who saw their cargo shipments disrupted. The vessel is owned by a Japanese firm, operated by a Taiwanese shipper, flagged in Panama and now stuck in Egypt, so matters could quickly become complicated.

The vessel was freed Monday after a flotilla of tugboats, helped by the tides, wrenched its bulbous bow from the canal’s eastern bank, where it had been firmly lodged since March 23.

The canal was reopened for traffic Monday directly after the Ever Given was anchored at the Great Bitter Lake. Convoys of ships have since been seen traveling through the artery linking the Mediterranean and Red Seas.

A total of 292 vessels have waited to pass through the Suez Canal, either to the Mediterranean or the Red Sea, according to canal services firm Leth Agencies. As of noon Wednesday, more than 160 vessels have passed through the canal since it reopened March 29, it said.

Lt. Gen. Ossama Rabei, head of the canal authority, said Wednesday they would work around the clock to clear the backlog on either end of the canal.