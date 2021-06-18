EXPLAINER: India switches policy but still short of vaccines

Modi said these decisions were taken to accommodate states, but the fractured response may have cost lives, said Dr. Vineeta Bal, who studies immune systems at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Pune city.

WHAT HAS CHANGED?

The federal government said it will buy 75% of all vaccines made by Indian vaccine makers and likely renegotiate prices. These shots will now be given to states to be distributed for free. Private hospitals can buy the remaining 25% at prices that have been capped.

States will receive the vaccines based on their population, disease burden and how many people have been vaccinated, while wasted doses will be penalized.

But the biggest challenge will be to ensure a continuous supply. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, for instance, said, “Where will the vaccines come from is a big question.”

India booked 300 million shots of vaccine candidate Biological E. for $205.62 million in its first agreement to book shots in advance. But it is still being tested and hasn’t been approved, so likely won’t make a difference to supplies until later this year.