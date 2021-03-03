EXPLAINER: What to look for at China's annual Congress

This year's meeting comes as China and the U.S. are attempting to soften the caustic tone in relations that prevailed during the Trump administration. While President Joe Biden is maintaining pressure over trade and technology, he has shown a willingness to restore dialogue. However, China has not shown any willingness to budge in the face of U.S. support for Beijing-claimed Taiwan and criticism of Chinese policies in Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang. China is also continuing its military buildup and recently passed a law authorizing its coast guard to use force to remove any foreign presence in what it considers Chinese waters and islands. In his speech to the opening session, Li will announce the military budget, whose 6.6% increase last year was the lowest in recent memory, a reflection both of the economic headwinds then facing the country and the massive improvements made during years of double-digit percentage increases that have put China's defense spending second in the world behind only the United States.