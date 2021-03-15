EXPLAINER: Why countries are halting the AstraZeneca shot

No. The European Medicines Agency says there is “no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions." The EU regulator said the number of reports of blood clots in people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine was no higher than for those who hadn't gotten the shot.

In Britain, where 11 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered — more than any other country — there have been reports of about 11 people who developed blood clots after getting a shot. None were proven to have been caused by the vaccine.

Some doctors pointed out that since vaccination campaigns started by giving doses to the most vulnerable people, those now being immunized are more likely to already have health problems. Experts say that could make it difficult to determine whether a vaccine shot is responsible.

Blood clots that form in the arms, legs or elsewhere can sometimes break free and travel to the heart, brain or lungs, causing strokes, heart attacks or a deadly blockage of blood flow.

———

SO WHY DID THEY STOP VACCINATION?