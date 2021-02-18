 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farmers block trains in northern India to protest new laws
0 comments
AP

Farmers block trains in northern India to protest new laws

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of protesting farmers blocked trains on Thursday by sitting on railroad tracks in parts of northern India to press their demand for the repeal of new agricultural reform laws that have triggered months of massive protests.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, or Joint Farmers’ Front, organized four-hour blockades of trains at two dozen locations.

Television showed protesters sitting on railroad tracks in Hapur, Modinagar, Kurukshetra and several other places in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh states. Railroad authorities halted train movements in the affected areas.

Authorities deployed thousands of security forces at railroad stations and tracks to prevent any violence.

The protesters carried banners and flags denouncing the three laws approved by Parliament in September, which they say will leave them poorer and at the mercy of corporations.

“The farmers have decided that the struggle to get these three laws repealed is connected to our lives, connected to our future, connected to our children and connected to our daily bread. Either we will survive, and our assets will survive, or the country won’t be able to get by as they will not get anything to eat,” said Hari Prakash, a 70-year-old farmer who was blocking a track on the outskirts of New Delhi.

Rakesh Tikait, a farmer leader, said they will not end their protests until the government repeals the laws.

The protests turned violent on Jan. 26, India’s Republic Day, when a group of farmers riding tractors stormed the 17th century Red Fort in New Delhi. Hundreds of police officers and scores of farmers were injured and one protester died.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camping on the outskirts of New Delhi since November. Eleven rounds of talks between the farmers and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar have failed to produce any breakthroughs.

The government says the laws are necessary to modernize Indian agriculture. It has offered to delay their implementation for 18 months to deal with farmer objections. That’s not acceptable to the farmers, who are demanding their repeal.

The farmers believe the legislation will devastate their earnings by ending guaranteed prices for wheat and rice and force them to sell to powerful corporations at cheaper prices.

Tomar said the laws will lead to more private investment in agriculture and raise earnings by setting up warehouses where farmers can store crops and sell them when prices are favorable.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chinese-Australian reporter accused of spreading secrets
World

Chinese-Australian reporter accused of spreading secrets

  • Updated

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — China has formally arrested a Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of China Central Television, on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas, Australia’s foreign minister said Monday.

Trump's Covid-19 condition was worse than his team let on
World

Trump's Covid-19 condition was worse than his team let on

Former US President Donald Trump's condition with Covid-19 became so concerning last year that there was talk of putting him on a ventilator, according to what Trump told one person at the time, raising questions over whether the White House downplayed the seriousness of his situation.

Missing Dubai princess re-emerges in videos at 'jail villa'
World

Missing Dubai princess re-emerges in videos at 'jail villa'

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — A daughter of Dubai's powerful ruler who tried to flee the country in 2018 only to be detained by commandos in a boat off India has re-emerged in new videos published Tuesday, saying she doesn't know if she's “going to survive this situation.”

+17
Germany ekes some fun out of a quiet Carnival
World

Germany ekes some fun out of a quiet Carnival

  • Updated

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — A few Carnival floats poking fun at the likes of Russian President Vladimir Putin, former U.S. President Donald Trump, German politicians and the fight against coronavirus made their way Monday through the largely empty streets of Duesseldorf, which would usually be the site of raucous celebrations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News