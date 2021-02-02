Ferrari earnings rise as production bounces back

MILAN (AP) — Ferrari reported Tuesday a 58% jump in fourth-quarter earnings as production and deliveries picked up after the brutal initial lockdown earlier in the 2020 pandemic year.

The sports car maker based in Modena, Italy, said its fourth-quarter net profit rose to 263 million euros ($316 million) from 219 million euros a year earlier. A rise in shipments partly made up for a seven-week spring shutdown due to Italy’s strict coronavirus lockdown.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization hit a record 1.14 billion euros.

Deliveries rose 13% in the quarter, to 2,679 vehicles, as Ferrari launched deliveries of the SF90 Stradale and the Ferrari Roma. That fueled a 15% increase in revenue to 1.07 billion euros.

For the year, shipments were down 10% to 9,119 vehicles due to production halts. Full-year earnings were down by 13% to 609 million euros. That reflected a drop in deliveries, personalizations, engine sales to Maserati and traffic to Ferrari-branded shops, museum and theme parks as well as lower Formula 1 revenues due to the reduced racing calendar.